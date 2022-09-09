Life.Style.Live!

Annual ‘Strut to Save Lives’ dog walk happens in Noblesville Sunday

by: Tierra Carpenter
Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. 

She joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” alongside her dog Makena and Taylor McLean, marketing specialist for the Indiana Donor Network, to discuss the significance of the annual Strut 2 Save Lives event.

Nicolich is now living her 25th year healthy thanks to her new kidney, and along with her smart, sassy and mischievous pup she will be among more than 100 dog owners and walking enthusiasts at this year’s event.

It happens on Sunday, September 11 in Noblesville.

The 1K walk raises critically needed funds to support organ transplant recipients and their families as they face costs associated with life-sustaining prescriptions, travel to physical visits, accommodations and more. 

