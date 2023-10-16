Author looks at impact of movie quotes on society with new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Movies play a big role in pop culture. I have been a fan of the movie “Anchorman” as long as I can remember. My friends and I have quoted that movie in conversation since I saw the Will Ferrell comedy in theaters.

It’s that type of pop culture power that convinced author Brian Abrams to write a book.

The book is titled “You Talkin’ to Me?”: The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes”.

The book examines the impact movie quotes can have on society. The way those quotes infiltrate our lives both in thought and in physically uttering those famous phrases.

“You Talkin’ To Me?” is an exploration of how dialogue can transcend context and impact culture, define actors’ careers, and become cemented in the modern lexicon.

The book looks at more than 200 famous quotes. From “Casablanca” to “Dirty Harry” and “The Godfather” to “Mean Girls”.

Some of the movies the book explores inlcude:

• “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” —Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

• “That’ll be the day.”—The Searchers (1956)

• “They call me Mister Tibbs!”—In the Heat of the Night (1967)

• “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”—Jaws (1975)

• “May the Force be with you.”—Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

• “Here’s Johnny!”—The Shining (1980)

• “Bye, Felisha.” —Friday (1995)

• “As if!”—Clueless (1995)

• “I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.”—Taken (2008)

• “Look at me, I’m the captain now.”—Captain Phillips (2013)

• “Wakanda forever.”—Black Panther (2018)