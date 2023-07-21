Back-to-school fashion trends with Plato’s Closet

Are you looking for budget-friendly ways to refresh your back-to-school wardrobe? Look no further! In this segment, we have Sky Anderson, the Regional Manager, and Sami Devlin, the Store Manager of Plato’s Closet in Kokomo, ready to share some fantastic tips and trends.

Plato’s Closet® has brought its renowned teen and young adult retail resale concept to Kokomo, with its new location at 2152 East Blvd, Kokomo, IN 46902. As a go-to destination for affordable, gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, Plato’s Closet offers local teens and twenty-somethings an opportunity to earn cash by reselling their items and finding brand-name fashion at budget-friendly prices. With a commitment to sustainability and style, Plato’s Closet is revolutionizing how young shoppers approach their fashion choices.

