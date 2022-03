Life.Style.Live!

Bebop Ramen chef prepares Chicken Paitan Ramen, Cucumber Avocado Soup

Today in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen we got to indulge in the amazing flavors of the local business Bebop Ramen.

I am planning on doing a Chicken Paitan ramen for you guys, something simple and flavorful. I’ll provide to-go containers for whoever wants to save their leftovers.

Khaleel-Jamal, owner of Bebop Ramen prepared Chicken Paitan Ramen and Avocado Soup.







He says he will deliver top-notch Ramen right to your door!

For more information visit, instagram.com/bebopramenofficial.