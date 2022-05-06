Behind the Bricks: Dario Franchitti celebrates 15th anniversary of his first Indy 500 win

Life.Style.Live!

This week’s episode of “Behind the Bricks” features an exclusive interview with Dario Franchitti, who is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his first Indianapolis 500 win in 2007.

Franchitti is one of six three-time winners in Indy 500 history. He won the Indianapolis 500 on three occasions: 2007, 2010 and 2012.

He recently returned to the Yard of Bricks to speak with Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

The result of their conversation is a two-part episode of the IMS series full of exclusive stories Franchitti had to tell.

We’re really excited to bring Behind the Bricks to WISH-TV. We’ve told some incredible stories through this content series and given fans a great behind-the-scenes look at the Racing Capital of the World.

Dario Franchitti is truly a modern legend of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, having three Indianapolis 500 wins and four INDYCAR SERIES championships.

It was fascinating to talk to him about the start of his Indy 500 career in 2002 because he always had an appreciation for the history of the Indy 500, and as you watch you’ll understand that he really was honored to be able to compete in this race.

You’ll also see on this episode that his first win in 2007 was so unique because he didn’t get to celebrate in Victory Lane. It rained, and he had to celebrate in what we call the Green Room.

It was a chaotic scene, and Dario has some incredible stories in this episode about his first memories of pulling into this temporary Victory Lane and the celebration that took place after.

