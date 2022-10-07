Life.Style.Live!

Behind the Bricks: Experience IMS Museum bus tour

This week’s episode of “Behind the Bricks” features Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles venturing to the IMS Museum and taking the wheel of a tour bus to give an official “Kiss the Bricks” IMS Museum tour to a surprised group of fans rich with his first-hand, passionate knowledge of all things IMS.

This also allows race fans at home a virtual tour of the Racing Capital of the World and showing what awaits them at the IMS Museum, which houses much of the history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Brickyard Weekend and more.

Jason Vansickle, vice president of Curation and Education for IMS Museum, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about it.

New episodes of “Behind the Bricks” can now be found on the WISH-TV website and All Indiana Podcast Network. They are also released on the IMS social media channels and YouTube channel.

