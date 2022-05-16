Life.Style.Live!

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosts porch party on Indiana’s most famous porch

The ‘greatest spectacle in porching” is happening this weekend! Indiana’s most famous porch is hosting a Presidential Porch Party!

Whitney Ball, special events and marketing manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Natasha Williams, The Coney Lady, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this event and their other upcoming events. Here’s more from them:

Celebrate the Month of May on the presidential porch (and lawn) of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site located at 1230 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The Porch Party is happening on Thursday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Gear up for Fashion Friday and Indy 500 Qualifications weekend by enjoying music, complimentary beverages from Sun King Brewery, and sampling some different eats by supporting local food trucks. Confirmed vendors include: Sun King Brewery, Books Bourbon & Bacon and The Coney Lady.

Celebrate the Indy community by including your friends or work colleagues and learn more about the exciting summer activities at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site; From the inaugural Juneteenth Foodways Festival (June 17th), Annual Summer Naturalization Ceremony (July 1st) and 28th Annual Wicket World of Croquet (August 13th).

We know Wicket World of Croquet is known for its dress whites; come celebrate the Month of May and dress in your favorite checkered clothing.

BONUS: Take part in the croquet long shot contest and demonstrations. Secure your team for the 28th Annual Wicket World of Croquet event on Saturday, August 13th and we’ll apply your Presidential Porch Party entrance fee to that ticket!

Additionally, one lucky attendee will win a comped team entry for the Wicket World of Croquet!

Tickets are limited and will sell out – Reserve yours today! $5 per person. This event is 21+.

PS – If you don’t know why it is considered Indy’s most famous front porch, President Benjamin Harrison addressed more than 300,000 people in 80-plus speeches from his front porch while campaigning and during his presidency.

For more information, visit bhpsite.org/events/presidentialporchparty.