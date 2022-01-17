Life.Style.Live!

‘Betty White: A Celebration’ documentary in movie theaters for one day only

You can see “Betty White: A Celebration” in movie theaters on Monday, January 17 for one day only.

Today would’ve been Betty Whites’ 100th birthday, and the documentary was originally created to commemorate the occasion.

This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career.

It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments on “The Golden Girls,” “SNL,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Proposal,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” among others.

Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her.

Plus, hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt—and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon.

For more information and showtimes visit, bit.ly/3nyA6Fn.

