Boozy milkshake ideas to celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day

Whether it’s a sweltering summer day or a chilly winter afternoon, there’s never a wrong season to start screaming for ice cream.
Jenn Kampmeier, owner of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share her Boozy milkshake concoctions. Here’s more from her:
Cravings for cool and creamy sweet treats are a constant and for adults looking to combine drinks and dessert, this means ice cream with a little something extra.
Boozy milkshakes fit the bill as both a creamy cocktail and a drinkable dessert that taps into Americana nostalgia with its playful twist on the classic drink.
Across the country, you’ll find inventive flavors and garnishes that aren’t on your typical kid-centric milkshake menu.
Sure, standard alcohol-free milkshakes are a superb snack, but spiking these creamy concoctions with the likes of whiskey, tequila, rum and flavored liqueurs elevates them from drive-thru nostalgia to decadent, dessert-y cocktails.
Drink Ideas:
- Boozy Cookie Milkshake
- Baileys Milkshake
- Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake
- Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake
Local Places to get boozy shakes in the Indy area:
- Gordan’s Milkshake Bar
- Punch Bowl Social
- Prodigy Burger Bar
- Flight Burger
- Flix Brewhouse
For more visit, vinomobilebar.com.