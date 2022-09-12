Life.Style.Live!

Boozy milkshake ideas to celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day

Whether it’s a sweltering summer day or a chilly winter afternoon, there’s never a wrong season to start screaming for ice cream.

Jenn Kampmeier, owner of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share her Boozy milkshake concoctions. Here’s more from her:

Cravings for cool and creamy sweet treats are a constant and for adults looking to combine drinks and dessert, this means ice cream with a little something extra.

Boozy milkshakes fit the bill as both a creamy cocktail and a drinkable dessert that taps into Americana nostalgia with its playful twist on the classic drink.

Across the country, you’ll find inventive flavors and garnishes that aren’t on your typical kid-centric milkshake menu.

Sure, standard alcohol-free milkshakes are a superb snack, but spiking these creamy concoctions with the likes of whiskey, tequila, rum and flavored liqueurs elevates them from drive-thru nostalgia to decadent, dessert-y cocktails.

Drink Ideas:

Boozy Cookie Milkshake

Baileys Milkshake

Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

Local Places to get boozy shakes in the Indy area:

Gordan’s Milkshake Bar

Punch Bowl Social

Prodigy Burger Bar

Flight Burger

Flix Brewhouse

For more visit, vinomobilebar.com.