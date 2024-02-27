Boss Ladies Gala 2024 supporting those with breast cancer

The Boss Ladies Gala is making a return, promising an evening of purposeful celebration on March 15th at the 502 E. Event Center in Carmel.

This year, the gala aims to make a meaningful impact by supporting Pink Ribbon Connection, a local Indiana organization dedicated to assisting those affected by breast cancer.

Led by Victoria Odekomaya, the talented photographer and founder of LiMStudios LLC, the Boss Ladies Campaign has become an empowerment for female small business owners and professionals.

Through personalized branding photos and videography, Odekomaya helps these women amplify their voices and visibility.

At the heart of the Boss Ladies Campaign is Odekomaya’s commitment to showcasing the strength and stories of these remarkable women.

Each year, she captures their essence through celebrity-style photoshoots and shares their empowering stories in a magazine, inspiring others along the way.

The gala serves as the grand finale, where these Boss Ladies are celebrated, and funds are raised to support Pink Ribbon Connection’s vital mission of providing emotional support and resources to breast cancer survivors and their families.