Bottleworks Hotel chef prepares Five Spice French Toast with Citrus Maple Miso Syrup, Seared Ora King Salmon

by: Tierra Carpenter
From topping salmon to being drizzled on french toast, the Maple Miso Syrup is the perfect flavor to make just about any dish taste even better!

Chef Ricky Hatfield of the Bottleworks Hotel joined us today with a couple of delicious recipes you can only find at the Bottle Works Hotel.

Five Spice Milk Bread French Toast with Citrus Maple Miso Syrup

For the Toast:

  • 4          slices              Milk Bread
  • 2          tbsp                 butter

For the Batter:

  • 1          cup                  Half & Half Cream
  • 2          each                eggs
  • ¼          cup                 sugar
  • 1          tbsp                 Five Spice Powder

Directions:

  1. Whisk all ingredients together to combine.
  2. Reserve for toast.

For the Syrup:

2          cup                  Maple Syrup

2          tbsp                 White Miso Paste

2          tbsp                 Yuzu Marmalade

½         cup                  orange juice

2          tbsp                 butter

Directions:

1.         In a Small sauce Pot Combine all ingredients except butter on medium-low heat.

2.         Whisk to combine ingredients and bring to a low boil.

3.         Whisk in Butter and serve.

Seared Ora King Salmon with Roasted Broccolini, Wild Rice, Citrus Maple Glaze and Cashew Crumble

For the Salmon:

Ingredients:

  • 2          each                Salmon filet, 7 oz portions
  • ¼          cup                 Citrus Maple Miso Syrup
  • 1          bunch              Broccoini, Blanched
  • 2          oz.                   Cashews, crushed and Seasoned with chili powder
  • To taste                       Salt And Pepper
  • 1          oz                     Blended Sauté oil

For the Rice:

Ingredients:

  • 1          cup                  Wild & Long Grain Rice Blend
  • 2          cup                  Vegetable Stock
  • 1          oz                     Sesame Oil
  • To taste                       Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  1. Bring Stock, dash of salt and Pepper, oil to boil in small sauce pot
  2. Cover And Cook for 18-20 min
  3. Season and Reserve.
  4. Pre heat oven to 350 degrees.
  5. Heat Sautee oil in pan and place salmon, bone side down cooking 3-4 min on each side. Cover Salmon with half of syrup. Combine Broccolini in pan and season with salt and pepper. Place in oven and Cook for 7 min.
  6. Place Rice on dish, topping with broccolini and salmon.
  7. Drizzle extra syrup on top and around plate and top with cashew crumble.

    For more information visit, bottleworkshotel.com.

