Bottleworks Hotel chef prepares Five Spice French Toast with Citrus Maple Miso Syrup, Seared Ora King Salmon

Chef Ricky Hatfield of the Bottleworks Hotel joined us today with a couple of delicious recipes you can only find at the Bottle Works Hotel.
Five Spice Milk Bread French Toast with Citrus Maple Miso Syrup
For the Toast:
- 4 slices Milk Bread
- 2 tbsp butter
For the Batter:
- 1 cup Half & Half Cream
- 2 each eggs
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tbsp Five Spice Powder
Directions:
- Whisk all ingredients together to combine.
- Reserve for toast.
For the Syrup:
2 cup Maple Syrup
2 tbsp White Miso Paste
2 tbsp Yuzu Marmalade
½ cup orange juice
2 tbsp butter
Directions:
1. In a Small sauce Pot Combine all ingredients except butter on medium-low heat.
2. Whisk to combine ingredients and bring to a low boil.
3. Whisk in Butter and serve.
Seared Ora King Salmon with Roasted Broccolini, Wild Rice, Citrus Maple Glaze and Cashew Crumble
For the Salmon:
Ingredients:
- 2 each Salmon filet, 7 oz portions
- ¼ cup Citrus Maple Miso Syrup
- 1 bunch Broccoini, Blanched
- 2 oz. Cashews, crushed and Seasoned with chili powder
- To taste Salt And Pepper
- 1 oz Blended Sauté oil
For the Rice:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Wild & Long Grain Rice Blend
- 2 cup Vegetable Stock
- 1 oz Sesame Oil
- To taste Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Bring Stock, dash of salt and Pepper, oil to boil in small sauce pot
- Cover And Cook for 18-20 min
- Season and Reserve.
- Pre heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat Sautee oil in pan and place salmon, bone side down cooking 3-4 min on each side. Cover Salmon with half of syrup. Combine Broccolini in pan and season with salt and pepper. Place in oven and Cook for 7 min.
- Place Rice on dish, topping with broccolini and salmon.
- Drizzle extra syrup on top and around plate and top with cashew crumble.
