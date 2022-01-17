Life.Style.Live!

Bottleworks Hotel chef prepares Five Spice French Toast with Citrus Maple Miso Syrup, Seared Ora King Salmon

From topping salmon to being drizzled on french toast, the Maple Miso Syrup is the perfect flavor to make just about any dish taste even better!

Chef Ricky Hatfield of the Bottleworks Hotel joined us today with a couple of delicious recipes you can only find at the Bottle Works Hotel.

Five Spice Milk Bread French Toast with Citrus Maple Miso Syrup

For the Toast:

4 slices Milk Bread

2 tbsp butter

For the Batter:

1 cup Half & Half Cream

2 each eggs

¼ cup sugar

1 tbsp Five Spice Powder

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together to combine. Reserve for toast.

For the Syrup:

2 cup Maple Syrup

2 tbsp White Miso Paste

2 tbsp Yuzu Marmalade

½ cup orange juice

2 tbsp butter

Directions:

1. In a Small sauce Pot Combine all ingredients except butter on medium-low heat.

2. Whisk to combine ingredients and bring to a low boil.

3. Whisk in Butter and serve.

Seared Ora King Salmon with Roasted Broccolini, Wild Rice, Citrus Maple Glaze and Cashew Crumble

For the Salmon:

Ingredients:

2 each Salmon filet, 7 oz portions

¼ cup Citrus Maple Miso Syrup

1 bunch Broccoini, Blanched

2 oz. Cashews, crushed and Seasoned with chili powder

To taste Salt And Pepper

1 oz Blended Sauté oil

For the Rice:

Ingredients:

1 cup Wild & Long Grain Rice Blend

2 cup Vegetable Stock

1 oz Sesame Oil

To taste Salt & Pepper

Directions: