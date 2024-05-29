Boys & Girls Club offering affordable Summer Camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is just around the corner, and families are already planning how to keep their children engaged and entertained during the break from school.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis is stepping up to offer an affordable and enriching summer camp experience for kids aged 5 to 18.

In a recent segment of Life.Style.Live!, Pam Lozano, a representative from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, shed light on what families can expect from this summer’s camp program.

Lozano said the club’s commitment to serving communities in need, ensures that they provide not only recreational activities but also essential support services.

“We’ve been in the community, just making sure that we are catering to the communities that need us most and making sure we’re just an extension of their day,” she said.

For a registration fee of only $50, children can enjoy a seven-week program packed with various activities. “For seven weeks you’re getting breakfast and lunch, but you’re also getting academic support, you’re getting mentorship, and they’re getting a space to just be kids. So yeah, that’s important,” Lozano explained.

The camp will feature outdoor spaces, gardening, and an art room, providing ample opportunities for creativity and exploration. Additionally, academic support will be integrated into the program, ensuring that children continue to learn and grow over the summer months.

“We’re going to be partnering with the summer learning labs and Mind Trust again, so they’ll have that academic support as part of the day,” Lozano stated. “And then the rest of the day is going in the art room, the gym, games room, we’re gonna have somebody in the fitness room and field trips.”

One of the standout features of the Boys and Girls Club’s summer camp is its inclusivity. “We serve kids as young as five up to 18 years old. You’ll see there’s something for everybody of every age,” Lozano highlighted. “So we also encourage teens, you know, like there’s something for you to do as well.”

Parents interested in registering their children for the camp can do so online.