Life.Style.Live!

Brett Wiscons performs ‘Sooner or Later’ as a warm up for his Beach Boys cruise

Before he sets sail on The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise, musician Brett Wiscons stops in to “Life.Style.Live!” to preform and tell us all about it.

According to Brett’s website, he will be joined on the open seas by The Beach Boys, Temptations, Isley Brothers, The Righteous Brothers, John Stamos, Mark McGrath of Sugar, and American Idol Winner Kris Allen. Now that is good company!

The cruise is sold out! Brett plans to share photos with fans on his website.