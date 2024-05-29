Brown County Art Gallery: 46th Annual Indiana Heritage Arts Exhibition

The 46th Annual Indiana Heritage Arts Exhibition is from June 8 to July 13. It’s open every day and admission is free.

One special event is “Painting Selma’s Garden,” where artists from IHA will paint at T.C. Steele State Historic Site in Brown County on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the site is free, and there will be a reception for the artists at 5:30 pm.

It costs $45 per person to attend, and you must make reservations online at the TC Steele Site or by calling Brown County Art Gallery at 812-988-4609.

The IHA is based at the Brown County Art Gallery and holds its annual exhibition there.

This year, over 80 artists entered three paintings each. A judge from Maine picked 100 paintings for the show and chose the prize winners.

There’s nearly $30,000 in prize money, with the first prize being $5,000. The exhibition usually sells around $60,000 worth of art.

Since T.C. Steele was important in bringing artists to Brown County, the art gallery and IHA decided to work with the Steele Site.

They invited artists to paint the beautiful gardens made by Steele’s wife Selma. The site has their house, studio, and 200 acres of natural beauty.

The paintings made that day will be sold at the reception. The money will go to all three groups and the artists.