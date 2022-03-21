Life.Style.Live!

Camp to Belong Indiana provides camp for foster siblings who live apart

Camp To Belong Indiana is a non-profit that provides a camp for siblings who have to live apart because they live in different foster homes or other out-of-home placements.

Becky Moore and Tim Nowak off Camp to Belong Indiana, joined us today to share more about what makes this camp so special.

They are not just looking for campers, but also adults who would like to volunteer. Since they are a young organization and have been interrupted by the pandemic, they are currently working to grow.

For more information visit, camptobelongind.org.