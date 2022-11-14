Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Christkindlmarkt prepares to open Saturday, new vendors expected this year

The countdown is on for one of the most beloved holiday family traditions in Carmel! That’s right, opening day for the Christkindlmarkt is just five days away!

It begins on Nov. 19, and the Market will remain open through Dec. 30.

Maria Murphy, CEO and market Master of Christkindlmarkt, Haley Hickman, Christkind Contest scholarship recipient, and Timea Csibi of Chimney Cakes bakery, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect at this year’s festivities and to showcase the delicious Baumstriezel (cone-shaped pastries or chimney cakes).

Chimney Cakes is one of the many new food and gift options you can expect during the 2022 Christkindlmarkt season. Guests can peruse all of the new options as well as old favorites throughout the Market season.

For more information about this year’s Christkindlmarkt, click here.

