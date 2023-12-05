Carmel City Center: Staying active with FlexWerk

Steve Pirt and Janis Pirt, CEO and VP, and Co-Founders of FlexWerk, are here to introduce you to an exciting fitness concept.

FlexWerk is on a mission to empower fitness professionals to reach their full potential.

They offer unique and private fitness FlexSpaces, coupled with personalized business support services through the FlexWerk Pro app.

What sets them apart is their commitment to providing premium Italian-made fitness equipment for your personalized use.

They’re like the “Match.com for fitness,” connecting professionals with the ideal fitness spaces and resources they need to excel.

Plus, they’re excited to announce that soon, they’ll have even more to offer.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from FlexWerk as they continue to revolutionize the fitness industry.

With FlexWerk, you can save time, cut out middlemen, and gain easy, affordable access to top-notch technology, systems, and premium fitness spaces.

Visit their website to learn more about this game-changing fitness solution.