Carmel Professional Firefighters to host Pumper Pull & Keg Toss this weekend

Get your muscles ready because it’s time to pull some firetrucks and toss some kegs!

The Carmel Professional Firefighters Local 4444 are hosting their annual Pumper Pull & Keg Toss this weekend in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Carmel Fire Department’s Tim Griffin along with Singer and Carmel Firefighter Ian Reppert joined us today to share what people can expect at this event. Reppert also performed his song, ”The parting glass” live.

This event is happening on March 19 at Brockway Pub located at 12525 old Meridian St, Carmel.

Event Lineup:

Ian Reppert performs – 1pm

Pipes & Drums – 2:30 pm

Pumper Pull – 3 pm

Keg Toss – 4:30 pm