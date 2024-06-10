Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Artomobilia highlight summer events

Anne Marie Chastain, the executive director of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO), and John Leonard of Artomobilia are gearing up for a summer filled with music and classic cars in Carmel. The new CSO Summer Series promises a lineup of diverse concerts at the scenic Coxhall Gardens, starting with a Summer Solstice concert on June 21. Music lovers can look forward to a tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire on July 3, a collaboration with the Carmel Jazz Festival featuring Antonia Bennett on August 9, a night of Motown and disco hits on August 23, and a performance by Mandy Gonzalez on September 29.

Artomobilia will enhance the concert experience by showcasing a selection of classic and collector cars during these events. Leonard highlights that attendees will have the chance to admire these unique vehicles while enjoying live music performances.

Chastain is particularly excited about the involvement of community partners in the Summer Series. These collaborations are designed to enrich the concert experience and attract a wide range of audiences.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, a resident company at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, consists of 70 professional musicians performing at the Palladium, a 1,600-seat concert hall. Since its founding in 1975, the CSO has been dedicated to offering concerts with a broad repertoire of symphonic music. The orchestra is committed to enhancing the community’s quality of life through creative performances and educational experiences for people of all ages.

For more information about the Carmel Symphony Orchestra and its events, visit CarmelSymphony.org.

This summer, whether you are a local or a visitor, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy great music, beautiful cars, and the vibrant community spirit in Carmel.