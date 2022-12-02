Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Holiday Pops!’ show to feature Josh Kaufman, Leah Crane, more

Central Indiana will have not one but two opportunities to usher in the holidays with Carmel Symphony Orchestra under Artistic Director Janna Hymes as CSO presents its annual seasonal celebration, “Holiday Pops! “

Performances are scheduled for Sunday, December 4 at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Carter Green, Carmel. Tickets start at just $25 for adults/ $10 for children and are on sale now at thecenterpresents.org/tickets or at the Palladium Fifth Third Bank box office, 317-843-3800. “Holiday Pops!” is sponsored by IU North Hospital.

Appearing with the orchestra for “Holiday Pops!” will be multi-genre vocalist (and Carmel resident) Josh Kaufman, winner of NBC-TV’s The Voice Season Six; popular Indy area vocalist Leah Crane; the NZ TapZ Tappers from Expressenz Dance Center, and the beloved Indianapolis Children’s Choir.

“Holiday Pops!” is our annual musical gift to Central Indiana,” said CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes, “and we’ve reimagined this year’s show to include not only the Carmel Symphony Orchestra performing your seasonal favorites but have also invited several of your favorite performers to join us,” said CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes.

“Josh Kaufman is such an incredible talent, an outstanding musician and vocalist,” she continued, “the very definition of ‘local boy makes good,’” and we are excited to collaborate with him for this concert.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.