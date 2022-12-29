Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate New Years Eve Bridgerton-style in Indy

If you’re looking for an extravagant way to ring in the new year, this Bridgerton-themed party has you covered! Dawn Etheridge, Owner of Shelby Street Saloon Bar and Grill and Shelby Street Speakeasy, joined us today to discuss the Bridgerton New Years Eve party.

The event will be held at the Shelby Street Speakeasy and starts at 8pm. It’s a great opportunity to wear proper formal attire, including dresses, tailcoats, and more!

Ticket price includes food, champagne toast at midnight, games and prizes. They will also offer special drink menu tailored towards era such as the Lady Whistledown’s Gossipy Gimlet.

To purchase tickets and learn more information click here.