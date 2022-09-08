Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Serbian culture at Indy Serb Fest this weekend

The Indy Serb Fest is back!

Authentic Serbian food, beer and wine will be served. There will also be live music, bocce ball, dancing, playground and kids’ activities. Admission to the festival is free. Food and Beverage prices range from $3 – $20.

Ivan Ristic, festival chairman, and Jovanka Mijic, festival committee member, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this event.

Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church’s annual Indy Serb Fest is happening on Saturday, September 10.

Indy Serb Fest’s mission is to preserve, promote, and nurture the Orthodox Christian Faith and Serbian culture. This festival is an opportunity to share heritage and have some family fun.

Entrees Include: Roasted Lamb, Sarma (Serbian stuffed cabbage), Cevaps (Serbian sausage), Burek (Serbian meat pastry) and hot dogs (for our less adventurous friends!) Amazing desserts include: Palacinke (Serbian crepe), Krofne (Serbian doughnut), Baklava, Strudel, Cookies and so much more.

Serb Fests are very popular in “The Region” (north west Indiana Chicago area) and in big cities across America. Our Saint Nicholas church started replicating this amazing Festival 6 years ago. Without being too prideful, in the short period of time we have been noticed by those other Serbian festivals and have been praised as most organized and one of the best in America at this time.

This year aside from the Serbian museum, there will also be an exhibit of a local artist who was part of their community. Jim Andrews will be available and even his original paintings will be for sale.

