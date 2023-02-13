Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating Galentine’s Day with Girls Positivity Club

Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13 as an important day to celebrate the women and girls that make your life special. It’s the perfect time to teach girls the tradition of celebrating and showing appreciation for girlfriends. Members of the Girls Positivity Club joined us to showcase ideas for celebrating Galentine’s Day!

Special Galentine’s Day activities for all the important ladies in your life include planning a brunch or a sleepover, or an afternoon event like pedicures, movie night, craft night, or an outing like ice skating with girlfriends.

DIY gift ideas for your girlfriends. Some fun ideas include heart-shaped gifts, canvas paintings, and spa items.

3 Reasons to celebrate female friendships. Girlfriends help reduce stress, boost self-esteem, and give you a sense of belonging that fights loneliness.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day is a perfect way to spend quality time with the important women in your life! For more information on Girls Positivity Club visit their website.