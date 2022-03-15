Celebrating National Frozen Food Month with Baguette Pizza, Smoked Salmon Crostini recipes

In honor of National Frozen Food Month, Chef Felicia Grady of Plate It Up Catering, joined us today with a couple of simple appetizer ideas using Julian’s Recipe baguettes.
They can be found at Whole Foods, Kroger, Fresh Thyme.
Baguette Pizza
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 8 oz sliced mushrooms
- 2 medium onions, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- A dash of pepper
- 1-1 ½ cups of mozzarella cheese
- ¾ cup of thinly sliced basil
- 3 medium tomatoes, sliced
- Julian’s Recipe frozen Truffle Butter baguette
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and onions until tender. Add garlic and seasonings; cook and stir for 1 minute.
Place baguette halves on a baking sheet, cut side up; sprinkle with half the cheese and 1/2 cup basil. Top with mushroom mixture, tomatoes and remaining cheese.
Bake until the cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining basil. Cut each half into 3 portions.
|
Smoked Salmon Crostini
Ingredients:
- Smoked Salmon Crostini Ingredients:
- Julian’s Recipe baguette, any variety
- 5 oz smoked salmon
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 4 sprigs fresh dill
- 1 lemon, juiced
- ¼ tsp salt
Directions:
Prepare Julian’s Recipe baguette according to package instructions. Slice along perforated lines.
In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese, dill, lemon juice and salt and stir until well combined.
Spoon a small amount of cream cheese mixture onto each slice of baguette.
Top with a piece of smoked salmon.
For more information visit:
Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @JuliansRecipe