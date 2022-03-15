Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Frozen Food Month with Baguette Pizza, Smoked Salmon Crostini recipes

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

In honor of National Frozen Food Month, Chef Felicia Grady of Plate It Up Catering, joined us today with a couple of simple appetizer ideas using Julian’s Recipe baguettes.

They can be found at Whole Foods, Kroger, Fresh Thyme.

Baguette Pizza

Ingredients: 

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil 
  • 8 oz sliced mushrooms 
  • 2 medium onions, sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning 
  • ¼ teaspoon salt 
  • A dash of pepper 
  • 1-1 ½ cups of mozzarella cheese 
  • ¾ cup of thinly sliced basil  
  • 3 medium tomatoes, sliced
  • Julian’s Recipe frozen Truffle Butter baguette

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and onions until tender. Add garlic and seasonings; cook and stir for 1 minute.

Place baguette halves on a baking sheet, cut side up; sprinkle with half the cheese and 1/2 cup basil. Top with mushroom mixture, tomatoes and remaining cheese. 

Bake until the cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining basil. Cut each half into 3 portions. 

Smoked Salmon Crostini 

Ingredients:

  • Smoked Salmon Crostini Ingredients: 
  • Julian’s Recipe baguette, any variety 
  • 5 oz smoked salmon 
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened 
  • 4 sprigs fresh dill 
  • 1 lemon, juiced 
  • ¼ tsp salt 

Directions: 

Prepare Julian’s Recipe baguette according to package instructions. Slice along perforated lines. 

In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese, dill, lemon juice and salt and stir until well combined. 

Spoon a small amount of cream cheese mixture onto each slice of baguette. 

Top with a piece of smoked salmon. 

For more information visit:

juliansrecipe.com

plateitupcatering.net

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @JuliansRecipe

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tasty Takeout: Sweet Creations

All Indiana /

Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit

News /

Governor signs election security bill

Indiana News /

Patriot, Indiana woman arrested in Capitol riot

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.