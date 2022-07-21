Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating summer flavors of plums, watermelon with Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s was all about watermelon and the “Oh So Sweet Plumsicle” Thursday in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen!

Here are some of the recipe’s prepared on today’s show: Watch the videos above and below to see how everything was prepared.

Roasted Plumsicles

Plumsicle Honey + Black Pepper Tarts

Using the Whole Watermelon

Juice – Watermelon Shirley Temple

Flesh – Red Fruit Salad in Watermelon Bowl

Watermelon Skewers

Watermelon slices on popsicle sticks

Rind – Air Fryer Watermelon Rind Churros

For more information from The Produce Moms, click here.

