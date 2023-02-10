Life.Style.Live!

Celebrity Chef Kevin Belton celebrates the flavor of Mardi Gras

Celebrity Chef Kevin Belton, best known as one of the top Louisiana Chefs, joins “Life.Style.Live!” from Atlanta to share some easy recipes and fun tips just in time for Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras is coming up Tuesday, February 21. If you are planning to celebrate, Chef Belton offers up these tips:

Go for dishes with “the flavors of fun” like beignets, gumbo and jambalaya. Cajun, Caribbean, French and Louisiana spices go well in dozens of dishes. Revive old favorites with Zatarain’s House party and distinctive New Orleans-style flavors. For ideas and recipes, visit Zatarain’s

Segment Courtesy: Zatarain’s