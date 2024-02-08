Central Library: Meet the artists XXXVI

The Central Library is hosting an exhibit from January 31 to March 23, 2024, showcasing the works of prominent local African American artists.

This cultural event offers a platform for talented artists from the community to display their creations, providing exposure to a wide audience.

The annual Meet the Artists exhibit aims to educate and promote the work of these artists, offering an enriching experience for visitors.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibit, a Gala Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an evening of cultural entertainment starting at 5:15 p.m. in the Simon Reading Room.

The reception will feature a pre-show Red Carpet Experience with live models, music, and interviews, followed by performances from a variety of talented individuals including comedians, musicians, poets, and illusionists.

Additionally, youth workshops and entertainment will be provided, including face painting, balloon twisting, and interactive STEM activities.

Food vendors will also be on hand to provide delicious fare for attendees to enjoy.