Check out the new Circle City Bargains Indy location

Circle City Bargains is Indy’s Hometown discount store! they recently opened a new location at 8251 N US 31 Indianapolis IN 46227.

They strive to bring you all of your home needs at a discounted price.

What started as a way to make some extra money with a simple $500 investment in a few liquidation pallets of merchandise quickly transformed into a full-time business. Within six months of their first pallet purchases, they grew from housing inventory in a few storage units to their first retail store being open for business.

Since then, they have had to move to an even bigger retail location and a separate warehouse to do wholesale pallet sales.

They thrive to bring everyone a quality product at an amazing price where customers become friends and employees are treated like family.

