Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy prepares Fried Chicken & Waffles with Chipotle Honey Drizzle, Lavender Honey Lemonade

Chef Amy Von Eiff of A Cut Above Catering is all abuzz about today’s segment! She’s celebrating Spring by showcasing local honey and bees.

She joined us today to make Fried Chicken & Waffles with a Chipotle Honey Drizzle as well as a Lavender Honey Lemonade.











Von Eiff’s recently visited to a local Amish Beekeeper and supplier of bee keeping materials located in Rockville, IN, and she shared what she learned and experienced there with us.

She also has an upcoming Farm to Table cooking class on Monday, April 21. Click here for tickets.

For more information visit:

ACutAboveCatering.com

facebook.com/King-Bee-LLC-587104621458440