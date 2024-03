Chef Charles: Tasty and Easy Easter desserts

It’s time to HOP into the kitchen! Today, we’re focusing on Easter desserts!

First up, we’ve got Grandma’s Coconut Cream Pie.

It’s a classic, creamy treat with coconut flavor that’ll make you feel like you’re back in grandma’s kitchen.

Then, we’re serving Berry Shortcake with Fresh Made Scones.

Imagine juicy berries piled on top of soft, homemade scones.

It’s a sweet delight perfect for celebrating Easter!