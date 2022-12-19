Life.Style.Live!

Chef Felicia, “Plate it Up Catering,” talks about new program, BACHELORS WHO COOK

On the menu? Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and a Spinach Artichoke Dip. On Chef Felicia’s heart? Her new program, Bachelors Who Cook!

ABOUT ‘BACHELORS WHO COOK’

Bachelors Who Cook is an eight-week program where each bachelor will learn how to cook, convert recipes, read standardize recipes, and knife skills. At the end of the eight week each student will earn a food handler certificate. While obtaining the food handler certificate each bachelor will learn how to purchase, store and cook food to the proper temperature. The benefits of earning the food handlers certification will give each student a life skill, but they will also have a greater opportunity of entry level position in the culinary industry.

To learn more, visit https://www.plateitupcatering.net/.