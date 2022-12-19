Life.Style.Live!

Chef Felicia, “Plate it Up Catering,” talks about new program, BACHELORS WHO COOK

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

On the menu? Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and a Spinach Artichoke Dip. On Chef Felicia’s heart? Her new program, Bachelors Who Cook!  

ABOUT ‘BACHELORS WHO COOK’ 

Bachelors Who Cook is an eight-week program where each bachelor will  learn  how to cook, convert recipes, read standardize recipes, and  knife skills. At the end of the eight week each student will earn a food handler certificate. While obtaining the food handler certificate each bachelor will learn  how to purchase, store and cook food to the proper temperature. The benefits of earning the food handlers certification will give each student a life skill, but they will also have a greater opportunity of entry level position in the culinary industry. 

To learn more, visit https://www.plateitupcatering.net/.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

News /

We Try It: Lazy One CHRISTMAS PAJAMAS

Life.Style.Live! /

FINDING FAITH: Northview Church Creates Video to Remind Us of the True Meaning of Christmas

Life.Style.Live! /

IMS Museum Releases “Epic Drama” Book

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.