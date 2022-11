Life.Style.Live!

Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares game night Turkey Wings

Looking for a delicious dish to enjoy while you watch the Monday Night Football game?

Jason Michael Thomas, owner of Urban Awareness Gardens – Indianapolis, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of his local Turkey Wings and a side of Blue Cheese.

For more from Jason and to purchase his store, click here and visit:

Instagram.com/jasonmichaelthomas

facebook.com/urbanAGindy

twitter.com/jasonmichaelt