Christian Navarra announces new EP

Christian Navarra, an independent singer-songwriter from the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana, has made a significant impact in the music industry over the past two years.

With an impressive accumulation of over 2 million streams, Christian has carved a niche for himself in indie pop.

Christian’s musical endeavors extend beyond mere entertainment; he aspires to tell compelling stories through his songs, inviting listeners to fall into the depth of his vocals and words.

A proud native of Indianapolis, Christian Navarra channels his love for his city into his art, creating a unique and resonant musical experience for his audience.