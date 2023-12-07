Christmas Gifts for the Beauty Lovers in your Life with Lifestyle/Parenting Expert Sherri French

Looking for the perfect gift or want to get yourself holiday ready? Lifestyle and Parenting Expert Sherri French is here today to help you get ahead and ready for all of the beauty lovers in your life!

Stay dry when you need it the most

Secret

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant, Real Coconut – $6.99

· The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it.

· With 3x more odor fighters than the leading aluminum free deodorant, this motion and moisture-activated deodorant works hard when you need it most.

· The collection is dermatologist tested and free of aluminum, parabens, talc, and dyes.

Available at food, drug and major retailers nationwide

Get party ready

Olay Body

Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash – $7.99

Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion – $9.99

· Crafted by Olay skin experts, the Hyaluronic Regimen infuses skin with nourishing ingredients that break the winter dry skin cycle and reveal visibly smoother skin in just 14 days.

· Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash is their most premium body wash, featuring moisturizing ingredients that penetrate skin’s surface to nourish and restore dry, thirsty skin.

· Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion is crafted with a nutrient-rich and fast absorbing formula that visibly replenishes the skin to deliver deep moisture, locking in nourishment for all-day hydration throughout the winter months

· This winter season, I have been loving the dual punch of hydration from Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Wash and Body Lotion.

· I start my routine by cleansing and nourishing my skin with the body wash before following up with the body lotion that locks in the moisture for skin that’s healthier-looking despite winter skin stressors!

Available at major retailers nationwide

Perfect for gift giving or for yourself

Tarte Cosmetics

Starlight Stunners Brush Set – $39

Tarte All Stars – Amazonian Clay Collectors Set – $54

Mistletoe glow Blush Tape and Glow Tape Set – $39

· Starlight Stunners Brush Set

o Everything you need to do a full face of makeup – glued & laser cut brush hairs to do the work for you with no shedding!

· Tarte All Stars – Amazonian Clay Collectors Set

o Essential neutral shadow/liners with custom press designs make your eyes sparkle & create instant definition – sleek & chic packaging with gold base & full-size mirror – stuff in your purse or stockings, 4 gifts in 1

· Mistletoe glow Blush Tape and Glow Tape Set

o Diamond complex brightens & restores luminosity – hybrid blush & glow kisses cheeks with dewy color

Visit www.tartecosmetics.com

Facial Skin Care

Olay

Olay Super Serum – $34.99

· It delivers visible results so good, it beat the #1 luxury serum in clinical testing. · Applying the serum is an irresistible addition to your skincare routine. OLAY scientists made the serum a gorgeous iridescent purple that becomes clear upon application to indicate when the product is fully absorbed into the skin.

· It’s a superior product backed by science. The 5-in-1 formula helps improve skin texture, evens skin tone, firms skin, smooths visible lines, and provides long-lasting hydration.

Available at retailers nationwide

The perfect gift for hair lovers

:amika

amika planet perk up dry shampoo duo – $28

· amika planet perk up dry shampoo duo contains amika’s cult-favorite dry shampoo in full-size + travel size.

· infused with nutrient-rich sea buckthorn and natural rice starch, perk up dry shampoo is the ultimate miracle worker between wash days by giving your hair a freshly-washed look by absorbing oil and added volume without any white residue.

Available at Sephora and www.loveamika.com

