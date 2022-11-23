Life.Style.Live!

Cibo Catering chef volunteers to make 20,000 cookies for Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner

The Mozel Sanders Foundation is ready to serve 10,000 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day!

20,000 cookies are currently being baked by Chef Whitney Barnett, owner of CIBO Catering, all to benefit the Mozell Sanders foundation and their Thanksgiving Dinner.

Amora Scott, director of fund development for Mozel Sanders, and Barnett joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how their partnership came about and how they plan to get all of these cookies baked in time for Thanksgiving.

Stephen Mozel Sanders and John Lawson, logistics manager, also joined us to discuss the satellite locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and how you or someone you know can get one.

Area kitchens are also pitching in to help feed hungry families for this Thursday.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation has again enacted a “Plan B” to be able to feed families this year for Thanksgiving.

Area churches and kitchens are pitching in to make sure that no one goes hungry this year. “Our goal is to feed 10,000 people this year, even with the continuing challenges of COVID-19,” states Stephen Mozel James Sanders, CEO of Mozel Sanders Foundation. “It’s much less than we normally do, but we are still committed to providing meals this year.”

In the past, The Foundation has run operations for Thanksgiving Day from Atherton Hall at Butler University, but again this year, due to social distancing, that location would not work. This year marks the 51st year for serving families on Thanksgiving for the Mozel Sanders Foundation. Please see attached Thanksgiving Day Schedule for media opportunities.

“We feel good about our partners for this year and how everyone has come together again,” shares Stephanie Sanders, COO of Mozel Sanders Foundation.

“Being in our 51st year, we couldn’t stop our mission because of continued coronavirus concerns. We knew we had to press forward and feed the people.

Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. is the longest family-run organization in the country feeding the most people on Thanksgiving Day. “We believe that a healthy mind begins with a full stomach so that is what fuels us to do what we do. We also give away groceries twice a month from our base location Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 N. Belmont Avenue, Indianapolis IN 46222,” shares Stephen Sanders.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOZEL SANDERS FOUNDATION.