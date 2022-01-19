Life.Style.Live!

Circle City Sweets is ready for Mardi Gras with king cakes, beignets

Mardi Gras will be here before we know it, and Circle City Sweets wants to make sure you have your king cakes and beignets ready to enjoy.

Cindy Hawkins of Circle City Sweets joined us today to show us how she fries up their fresh beignets and decorates their king cakes. She also shared her experience being an Indiana Owned member and why local businesses are so important to the community.







About Indiana Owned: Indiana Owned was founded as Indiana Originals in 2014 to simplify the search for local, Indiana-based businesses. Our mission is to create healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by encouraging and facilitating greater use of Indiana-based businesses. Our members are locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Whenever you see the badge, you know you are supporting local.

Indiana Owned takes the guesswork out of supporting local businesses! Discover businesses in your community for free at IndianaOwned.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA OWNED.