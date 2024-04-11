Cirque Us brings flips and tricks to Life. Style. Live!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Cirque Us is a circus that travels all over the Midwest and East Coast.

It was started by Doug Stewart. He was a child circus performer, after aging out he started Cirque Us.

The performing group now brings it’s aerial tricks and mesmerizing show to stages all over.

They are on their current tour “DreamCycle”.

Stewart and contortionist Maeve Beck came by the studio to talk about the show and show some tricks to the team.

Originally produced in 2017, DreamCycle is boldly reimagined for the 2024 Spring season.

The show will take the stage at Cirque Indy for one night only.

After their Indy performance, Cirque Us heads off to the East Coast for a string of shows.