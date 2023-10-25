Clean Comedy Cancer Benefit and PodINDY events coming to Whiteland

Dr. Brad Miller, creator of the Cancer and Comedy podcast, shared two upcoming events with the “Life.Style.Live!” team today!

The first event is a Clean Comedy Cancer benefit on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 7:00 PM at the HeavenEarth Church in Whiteland Indiana (across from Whiteland Community High School). The event aums to raise at least $1,000 for Stand Up to Cancer and all proceeds benefit cancer research. The Clean Comedy Cancer Benefit headline performer is nationally known comedian Rik Roberts.

The Clean Comedy Cancer Benefit is also the grand opening of Miller’s “Cancer and Comedy Podcast,” which is all about Healing through Hope and Humor. For more information and to purchase tickets to the Clean Comedy Cancer Benefit, visit the event’s website.

The other event is PodINDY, happening on November 4 also at HeavenEath Church in Whiteland from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is the premiere one-day training and networking event for Independent Podcasters. PodINDY’s featured trainer is podcasting legend and Podcast Hall of Famer Dave Jackson.

For more information and to register for PodINDY visit their website.