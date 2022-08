Life.Style.Live!

Coatney Creations creates communication cards for non-verbal kids

It’s a communication device for people with special needs. It’s also cost-effective, and it just makes sense.

The inventor behind it is Candice Coatney, owner of Coatney Creations and 2000 Plainfield Graduate. She joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the story behind creating her products and the important need for affordable communication tools.

