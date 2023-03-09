Cocktails to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from Alcomy LLC

Brett Butler, mixologist and owner/operator of Alcomy LLC, joined us to prepare two festive cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day!

The first cocktail is called Gaelic Ginger Gals:

2 oz. Drumshambo Irish Gunpowder Gin

.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz. Smoked Habanero Honey Elixir

1 oz. Lime Juice

4-5 Fresh Mint Leaves

3-4 Cucumber slices

Splash Ginger Beer

Muddle the cucumber and mint with the lime juice. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain over ice in a large rocks or Collins glass. Add a splash of ginger beer and garnish with fresh mint, lime and cucumber.

The second cocktail is called Finnegan’s Wake-Up!

2 oz. Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition Whiskey

1 oz. Coffee Liqueur

.5 oz. Brown Sugar Cinnamon Allspice Syrup

2 oz. Espresso or Cold Brew

Guinness Beer

Nutmeg

Roasted Cocoa Nibs

Add all the ingredients (except the Guinness, nutmeg and cocoa nibs) to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain over ice in a large rocks or Collins glass and float the Guinness Stout over the top. Garnish with fresh ground nutmeg and roasted cocoa nibs.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

