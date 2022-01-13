Life.Style.Live!

Comedian Dulo talks journey to social media fame ahead of tonight’s Helium Indy Comedy Club show

There’s a special event coming to the Indianapolis Helium Comedy Club for one night only!

The comedian Dulo will be performing on Thursday, January 13 at 8 p.m.

Here’s more about him:

Dulo (@iamdulo) is a Nigerian American comedian whose work in the acting and the comedy arena has captured and compiled a growing social media following trekking on close to 2 million supporters across all platforms. Well known for his role as “Tunde” in the viral web series, “African Booty Scratcher” with over 10-million streams, Dulo has also made a strong presence on the comedy stage, hosting events worldwide, including The Hollywood African Prestigious Awards alongside Actress Kim Whitley from “Next Friday.” Dulo has been performing at the Comedy Store for Crack Um Up Thursday, as well as The Hollywood Improv.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.