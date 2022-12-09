Life.Style.Live!

Complete Comfort offers superior heating, air, plumbing experience

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Complete Comfort is a heating, air and plumbing business that has been around for 20 years and is still going strong.

Their number one value that influences everything they do is servanthood. If they can help you help yourself first, then we will. Their phones are always open for questions related to plumbing and HVAC.

Dylan Evans, Complete Comfort service manager, and Complete Comfort Brittany Katterjohn, marketing manager, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the many services they offer. Here’s more from them:

We are giving away a furnace to a local gentleman in need this holiday season.

We are available 24/7 for emergencies.

We will come out and do a free plumbing inspection to look at areas that might be vulnerable to freezing.

For more information, click here.

THE SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COMPLETE COMFORT.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Elon Musk says Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will flag ‘shadowbanning.’ It’s complicated

National /

Americans’ wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring

National /

Former Minneapolis police officer who helped restrain George Floyd sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison

National /

Daniel Russek is furthering the sustainable farming industry

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.