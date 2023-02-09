Life.Style.Live!

Congratulations to two McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today award winners

McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today award winners are recognized for their leadership and the ability to uplift their peers and community. They are dedicated to strengthening and sharing their culture through positive behavior and making change. We welcomed two of them to “Life.Style.Live!” today.

Elisha Gamble is a senior at Pike High School and she was nominated by her business teacher Justice Carmichael. Meghan Armendariz, McDonald’s Experience People Lead, told us more about the award program and how McDonald’s is dedicated to helping people of color own their own business.

The second award winner is Taylor Jones, a senior at Herron-Riverside High School. McDonald’s Owner and Operator Zafar Tabassum also told us about how McDonald’s is awarding $1,000 to 16 high school seniors from throughout Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

The students have been nominated by a teacher, principal or school counselor. The $1,000 scholarship will go toward their higher education costs as they graduate high school and head to college or vocational school.

For more on McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden movement to uplift communities visit, mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/black-and-positively-golden.

For more on the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today scholarships, visit your local Central McDonald’s restaurant page:

Facebook.com/McDonalds1611NMeridianSt

Facebook.com/McDonalds6830W38thSt

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MCDONALD’S.