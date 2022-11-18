Life.Style.Live!

Country music singer Frank Ray performs head of 8 Seconds Saloon show

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Country Music performer Frank Ray joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform ahead of his show coming to 8 Seconds Saloon.

He performed his songs, “Country’d Look Good On You,” which recently broke the Top 20 Charts and “Somebody Else’s Whiskey.”

Ray is a former 10-year police officer, just announced last week he will be joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour beginning in January. Frank has been hard at work both on and off the stage as just a few weeks ago was in Washington, DC meeting with several members of Congress to discuss the topic of mental health awareness for first responders and the need for additional funding and programming.  

