Creating Style: “Total Eclipse of the Art” with Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Newfields is going all-in for Total Eclipse of the Art on April 8 with a music festival at the destination for art and nature.

No matter the location, guests will have exceptional views to experience The Great American Eclipse.

This once-in-a-lifetime celestial event will transform the campus of Newfields for Total Eclipse of the Art.

In this large-scale event, guests can enjoy activities and entertainment such as DJs, fire and light shows, fire performers, stilt walkers, food trucks, live performances, yoga and sun salutations, forest bathing, and more.

Tickets will include access to the newly opened THE LUME at Newfields Dalí Alive, which allows guests to get lost in Salvador Dalí’s world of twisted landscapes, melting clocks, and fascinating creatures.

From a fashion perspective, attendees should wear what they feel comfortable in – casual, fun, festival clothing.

There’s an 80’s themed cover band, so maybe wearing some throwback styles or being on theme with the eclipse.

On November 7, 1883, an exhibition of 453 works by 137 artists opened at the English Hotel on the downtown Indianapolis Circle. It was the first exhibition organized by the Art Association of Indianapolis, which well-known suffragette May Wright Sewall, her husband Theodore, and a small group of art-minded citizens had formed a few months earlier. In the process, they wrote the mission statement that spelled out their intentions. The success of that exhibition, which attracted sizable crowds throughout its three-week run, established the Art Association as a viable factor in the local cultural scene and led to more exhibitions, as well as lectures, and eventually a campus featuring both a museum and an art school.

In 1969, the Art Association changed its name to the Indianapolis Museum of Art— a precursor to its move the following year from its longtime home on the campus of the John Herron Art Institute at 16th and Pennsylvania streets into a new building at 38th Street and Michigan Road.

The Sewalls would likely be proud of how the small group that helped found more than 130 years ago has grown. The Art Association has evolved into one of the largest art museums in the country, with 5,000 years of art history and active exhibition and education programs that far surpass anything the Art Association’s founders could have imagined. The Museum is now complemented by the Oldfields estate thanks to the generosity of the Lilly family, adding beautiful and historic nature to the art. Located on the 152-acre Newfields campus, the IMA is surrounded by historic landscapes, gardens, performance spaces, and an art and nature park, home to wetlands, woodlands, and outdoor sculptures.