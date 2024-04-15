Culinary Crossroads spotlights Indiana’s culinary community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Culinary Crossroads is a statewide branding initiative focused on spotlighting the people, products, places and services of Indiana’s culinary community.

In efforts to establish Indianapolis as the Food Sports Capital of America, the organization was instrumental in bringing the World Food Championships (WFC), one of the world’s largest food sports competitions, to Indianapolis in November 2024.

Overall, Culinary Crossroads creates collaborative chef dinners in Indianapolis and around the state, supports charitable causes related to the culinary community and promotes culinary competitions and Indiana food sport competitors including SkillsUSA at the high school level.

Chef Tracey Couillard is one of the presenting chefs for the Monday’s dinner on April 15.

Each week, three chefs collaborate on a multi-course menu featuring a complimentary cocktail hour with appetizers from each chef as well as a sparkling wine, a signature cocktail and a local beer.

Each week, desserts are provided by Hattie Shoemaker, pastry chef and Ivy Tech instructor.

A $500 donation is made on each chef’s behalf to the Greg Hardesty Culinary Scholarship at Ivy Tech, a scholarship created to honor the legacy of the late Chef Greg Hardesty.

In its fourth year, the Culinary Crossroads Spring Dinner Series returns for four evenings of delectable dining experiences through Monday, April 29 at Highland Golf and Country Club.