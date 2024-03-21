Dance Kaleidoscope prepares for upcoming weekend show, celebrates 52nd season

If you are visiting Indy, this weekend is your opportunity to experience Indiana’s longest-performing professional dance company live on stage at the historical Indiana Repertory Theatre.

Joshua Blake Carter, Christel DeHaan Artistic Director, and Manuel Valdes, Dance Kaleidoscope Company Member and Choreographer, tell us more about this weekend’s show and how it features choreography from four different choreographers!

The performance is this weekend only– March 21-24.

About Dance Kaleidoscope:

Founded in 1972 as an ensemble to perform in Indiana schools in partnership with Young Audiences of Indiana, Dance Kaleidoscope is a world-class professional contemporary dance company celebrating its 52nd season today. Dance Kaleidoscope’s mission is to Inspire, Educate, and Entertain through the experience of outstanding contemporary dance. Dance Kaleidoscope is where legacy and what’s next in dance collide.

About the Event:

Join Dance Kaleidoscope as we ignite the stage with dynamic choreography from some of the newest voices in contemporary dance: NYC-based choreographer/activist Janice Rosario, Indy Dance Council founder Mariel Greenlee, Dance Kaleidoscope’s own Manuel Valdes, and two company premieres by Artistic Director Joshua Blake Carter. Music and movement collide in a stunning performance that will have you asking, “What’s next?”

Social Media Info for Web Post: Facebook: @dancekaleidoscopeindianapolis

Instagram: @dance_kaleidoscope_indy

TikTok: @dancekaleidoscopeindy

YouTube: @DanceKalIndy