DeBrand Fine Chocolates offers wide variety of handcrafted sweets

DeBrand Fine Chocolates offers some of the most decadent and delicious chocolate you’ll ever taste.

Lori Sonner of DeBrand Fine Chocolates joined us Tuesday allowing us to try a few samples, break their handmade “Chocolate Art Box” (which can also be used for hot cholate) and to share all about their Indianapolis location. Here’s more from her:

DeBrand Fine Chocolates has five locations. This includes four retail shops in Fort Wayne and one in Indianapolis.

DeBrand uses the highest quality ingredients as a foundation for our art, from imported Belgian, Swiss, and other chocolates to fresh local ingredients and inclusions from all over the globe. Each product is carefully and beautifully packaged and presented in retail stores that deliver first-class ambiance and outstanding customer service centered on “The Golden Rule.”











The cornerstone of DeBrand remains a steadfast commitment to excellence in everything that we do.

The Indianapolis Partners invite you to shop “local” and visit our location in the Shops at River Crossing just east of the Fashion Mall. We will assist you with personal, business, and gifting needs. Also, don’t forget we ship out of our Indy location, just give us a call at (317) 669-0955! We look forward to seeing you!

For more information, visit debrand.com/river-crossing.