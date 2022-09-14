Life.Style.Live!

Dining in the Dark event raises awareness, funds to support Hoosiers who are blind or visually impaired

Tickets are on sale now for the Dining in the Dark event, which provides guests with an eye mask that allows them to experience how it feels to eat without being able to see.

It’s all part of a way to bring awareness to the training program offered at Bosma’s Center for Visionary Solutions.

Brandon Wells, executive director of the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation, and Brian Petrias, director of industries at Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss more of what you can expect from this event, how the programs at the Center for Visionary Solutions support individuals who are blind or visually impaired and why it’s important to support the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation.

Dining in the Dark is Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation’s signature event. The gala will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the JW Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis starting at 7 p.m.

The theme for Dining in the Dark 2022 is “Seasons of Giving.”

“Dining in the Dark is an opportunity each year for attendees to hear stories about Bosma firsthand from our clients,” said Wells. “The gifts received through Dining in the Dark make possible the vital programs provided at Bosma’s Center for Visionary Solutions.”

The center offers a variety of programs that give individuals who are blind or visually impaired the tools to reclaim their independence. Customizable, center-based programs can include assistive technology development, safe navigation, Braille instruction and job readiness. The center also offers community-based programs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired but cannot travel to the center. Other programs include virtual training, employment services and Salesforce admin training.

Tickets for Dining in the Dark are on sale now and can be purchased here. Attendees have the option to purchase from five sponsorship levels: Four Seasons (presenting sponsor) at $25,000; Summer Sponsor, $15,000; Spring Sponsor, $10,000; Autumn Sponsor, $5,000; and Winter Sponsor, $2,500. Guests can also add a combination sponsorship package for Fore! the Cause, a fundraising TopGolf event including food and golf for up to six people.

Through corporate partnerships, special events and ongoing fundraising, all foundation revenues go to support Bosma’s comprehensive vision rehabilitation programs offered through its Center for Visionary Solutions. For more information on the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation, click here.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: bosmaenterprises1915

Facebook: Bosma Enterprises

LinkedIn: Bosma Enterprises