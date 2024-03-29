Search
Dinosaur takeover! Jurassic Quest comes to Indy

Jurassic Quest Comes to Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Prepare for an exciting adventure as North America’s favorite interactive dinosaur experience returns! Jurassic Quest is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from March 29-31 for a weekend of family fun.

This year, Jurassic Quest offers more hands-on activities and entertainment for everyone.

Experience an expanded herd of lifelike dinosaurs, themed rides, live shows, and interactive science and art activities. Kids can enjoy a giant fossil dig and a soft play area called “Triceratots.”

New for 2024 are thrilling attractions like “Raptor Run” races against Utahraptors and “Rope-a-Raptor” where kids can lasso stray dinos.

The event takes place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Public hours are Friday, March 29 from 9 am to 8 pm; Saturday, March 30 from 9 am to 8 pm; and Sunday, March 31 from 9 am to 7 pm.

Tickets are available online, with options for kids, adults, and seniors.

General admission includes access to shows, activities, and exhibits. Kids under 2 enter free. For unlimited fun, consider Kids Unlimited Tickets which include all-you-can-ride access.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the wonder of Jurassic Quest! Get your tickets now and embark on a prehistoric adventure!

