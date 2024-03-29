Dinosaur takeover! Jurassic Quest comes to Indy

Prepare for an exciting adventure as North America’s favorite interactive dinosaur experience returns! Jurassic Quest is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from March 29-31 for a weekend of family fun.

This year, Jurassic Quest offers more hands-on activities and entertainment for everyone.

Experience an expanded herd of lifelike dinosaurs, themed rides, live shows, and interactive science and art activities. Kids can enjoy a giant fossil dig and a soft play area called “Triceratots.”

New for 2024 are thrilling attractions like “Raptor Run” races against Utahraptors and “Rope-a-Raptor” where kids can lasso stray dinos.

The event takes place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Public hours are Friday, March 29 from 9 am to 8 pm; Saturday, March 30 from 9 am to 8 pm; and Sunday, March 31 from 9 am to 7 pm.

Tickets are available online, with options for kids, adults, and seniors.

General admission includes access to shows, activities, and exhibits. Kids under 2 enter free. For unlimited fun, consider Kids Unlimited Tickets which include all-you-can-ride access.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the wonder of Jurassic Quest! Get your tickets now and embark on a prehistoric adventure!